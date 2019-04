CHICAGO — Two people are dead and one person is critically injured in a West Side shooting, Chicago fire officials confirm.

Fire officials said both people were pronounced dead at the scene in the 3400 block of West Ohio Street. The injured person was transported to Stroger Hospital.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Police are responding to an incident with multiple people shot in the 3400 BLK of West Ohio. PIO responding. Please make way for emergency vehicles and send any information anonymously via https://t.co/K9bDnEetmv pic.twitter.com/wvuOZcgwHV — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) April 10, 2019