'100 Women Who Give a Damn' help 3 local charities in one night

WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. — Dozens of women gathered in Western Springs Wednesday night for not one, but three good causes.

“100 Women Who Give a Damn” is a non-profit that raises funds for local charities.

Fund collected at the event went to the “Home 2 Home Project,” which helps provide those in need with household goods for their new home.

Funds also went to “Interfaith Community Partners” which helps older adults get to their medical appointments and run other daily errands.

And “Winning with Wyatt” was also a part of the event which helps fund research on pediatric brain cancer.

More information on 100 Women Who Give A Damn website