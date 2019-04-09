Storm system will impact Chicago the remainder of the workweek

In the next couple days, as a major storm intensifies in the central plains and moves NE, blizzard and winter storm warnings with snows totaling 1-2 feet in some areas along with wind of over 50 mph will paralyze travel from Nebraska through South Dakota and Minnesota and into Wisconsin. At the same time, severe storms will break out to the south of the storm track.

The Chicago area will be impacted first with a cloudy, damp day Wednesday, featuring overcast skies, occasional rain along with gusty east winds and temperatures in the lower 40s. Thursday the warm front twill surge north into Wisconsin putting Chicago in the warm sector where temps will jump into the 60s with gusty winds out of the south, generating severe storms here.

As the storm pulls away to the NE on Friday, cloudiness will probably persist here along with a few showers – winds still gusting out of the SW.