SNL alum Julia Sweeny talks about finding comedy in cancer and talking about tough stuff

CHICAGO — With both humor and pathos, Julia Sweeney will discuss how quality end-of-life care means living life to the fullest and with dignity when illness occurs. Too often, families avoid planning for health crises, she said, even though such crises can happen at any age.

Sweeney lost a brother to cancer and, just weeks before his death, received her own diagnosis of a rare form of cervical cancer. She will share how she struggled with parenting a teenage daughter, while being wife, caregiver for aging parents, sister to a dying brother and a cancer patient. Life Is a Journey will help participants remove some of the intellectual and emotional barriers to undertaking advance care planning.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Tuesday

Hamburger University

McDonald’s Campus

2715 Jorie Blvd.

Oak Brook