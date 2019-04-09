× Silver Alert issued for 19-month-old boy missing from Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing toddler from Indianapolis who police say may be in danger.

19-month-old Kristian Juarez was last seen around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Juarez is black with black hair and brown eyes, about 2 feet tall, weighs around 25 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white onesie with black-and-white camo-print pants, police said.

Police say he may be in the company of a 48-year-old woman named Tishawn Blackwell. According to FOX59, she is Juarez’s grandmother.

Blackwell is black, has black hair and brown eyes, is 5’3” tall and weighs 219 pounds. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a grey shirt and sandals.

Kristian is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Police are searching for a beige 2015 Buick Rendezvous with the license plate number: 284TES. The car has tinted windows, and possibly a sticker on the back that says “courage.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540, 317-327-6541, or 911.