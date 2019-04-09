Pipeline Health temporarily suspends services at Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MELROSE PARK, Ill. — The village of Melrose Park is headed to court to try to prevent the closure of a century-old hospital.

Pipeline Health, the new owner of Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park, announced Tuesday "a temporary service suspension at Westlake due to concerns about its ability to continue maintaining a safe environment for patient care due primarily to declining staff rates."

Employees tell WGN they anticipated losing their jobs soon, but many have continued coming in and hoping for the best.

The announcement claims Westlake has been operating with losses of nearly $2 million a month.

California-based Pipeline Health purchased Westlake, and two other local hospitals, in January with consolidation in mind.

While no official shutdown announcement has come yet, a job fair scheduled for Tuesday in the Westlake cafeteria has been postponed.

It is unclear how many Westlake employees would be impacted by a shutdown, or how patient care would proceed.

Westlake's apparent demise is happening despite weeks of community outrage and protests. There's also a pending decision by a state review board, and an ongoing lawsuit filed by Melrose Park.

The village has also filed an emergency motion to prevent a shutdown that will be heard at a court hearing Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesman for Melrose Park called Pipeline's announcement "a manufactured crisis."