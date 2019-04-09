Michael McDermott performs on WGN Morning News

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Michael McDermott, who The Washington Post once said, “may well become one of his generation's greatest talents,” closes out WGN Morning News with a performance of “Tell Tale Heart.”

Singer and songwriter Michael McDermott struggled with drugs and alcohol for nearly 20 years, but has come out on the other side.

McDermott poured those emotions into his writing, and a bracing, hard-driving song, “Never Goin’ Down Again,” came roaring out. As he finished its lyrics, he realized that it was bigger than he first imagined: it had become a mission statement. Four years sober, McDermott has won a hard-fought battle with addiction.

Michael McDermott returns for his annual visit to the Acorn Theater this Saturday, April 13th. On the heels of two successful records, "Willow Springs" and "Out From Under," Michael has been performing to sold-out audiences across America and Europe. A true working-class solo artist, Michael just released a brand-new record, “Orphans” which he will be debuting at this show. Do not miss an opportunity to see this first-class musician. Check out Michael’s website for more information.