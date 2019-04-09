Marian Catholic nun who threw jaw-dropping first pitch gets her own baseball card

CHICAGO – A great first pitch at a White Sox game last August led to instant internet fame for Marian Catholic High School’s Sister Mary Jo Sobieck, who’s now being recognized in a way typically reserved for major league players: her very own baseball card.

After she stepped up to throw the first pitch, White Sox fans and players alike were wowed by the theology teacher’s curve ball to Lucas Giolito. The performance earned her a second chance to the throw the first pitch at Guaranteed Rate Field later in the season, and even a bobblehead.

Mercy, Sister Mary Jo! pic.twitter.com/oM9jBDT5N7 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 19, 2018

With Marian Catholic students around her, Sister Mary Jo signed her first Topps baseball cards on Monday afternoon, according to a post made by the Archdiocese of Chicago Catholic Schools. She signed additional limited-edition cards that will be placed into select Topps packs in the near future.

The card company is paying Sister Mary Jo $1,000 to the right to use her picture on the card, which she says she will donate to the Sister Mary Jo Sobieck Scholarship Fund at Marian Catholic.