Lunchbreak: Spring Rhubarb Desserts
Chef Mindy Gohr, co-owner of Bittersweet
Bittersweet Pastry Shop
1114 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago
http://www.bittersweetpastry.com
Recipes:
Rhubarb Fool
Makes 1 large bowl to serve 4-6 or about 6 individual portions
1 pound rhubarb, chopped
1 cup sugar (more or less to taste)
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 pint heavy cream
- Cook rhubarb, sugar and vanilla with ¼ c water until completely soft. Cool slightly. Puree. Cool completely.
- Whip cream to medium peaks.
- Serving options: fold cream into rhubarb puree to create a marbled look, pour into one large bowl or 6 individual glasses or ramekins and refrigerate at least 2 hours.
- Or: alternate layers of cream and jam in one large or 6 individual glasses or ramekins. Refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving.
- To serve, top with crumbled shortbread cookies.
Rhubarb and Vanilla Custard Pie
Makes one 9” pie
8 oz (1 cup) rhubarb, cut on diagonal in 1” pieces
2 eggs
2 oz (4 T) heavy cream
¼ cup flour
1 ¼ cup sugar
1 tsp orange zest
½ tsp vanilla extract
2 oz (4 T) butter, melted
1 par-baked pie shell
- Toss rhubarb with 1/4 cup of sugar. Set aside, tossing occasionally.
- Grate orange zest into remaining sugar. Whisk in flour.
- Whisk together eggs, cream and vanilla. Whisk into dry ingredients. Whisk in butter.
- Divide custard evenly into pie shells. Divide rhubarb into custard. Pour any juices from rhubarb into pie.
- Bake at 350 for about 45 minutes and then cover with aluminum foil. Bake 20-30 minutes more or until custard is almost set, but jiggles slightly. Cool completely before serving.