Lunchbreak: Spring Rhubarb Desserts

Posted 12:16 PM, April 9, 2019, by

Chef Mindy Gohr, co-owner of Bittersweet

Bittersweet Pastry Shop

1114 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago

http://www.bittersweetpastry.com

Recipes:

Rhubarb Fool

Makes 1 large bowl to serve 4-6 or about 6 individual portions

1 pound rhubarb, chopped

1 cup sugar (more or less to taste)

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 pint heavy cream

 

  1. Cook rhubarb, sugar and vanilla with ¼ c water until completely soft. Cool slightly. Puree. Cool completely.
  2. Whip cream to medium peaks.
  3. Serving options: fold cream into rhubarb puree to create a marbled look, pour into one large bowl or 6 individual glasses or ramekins and refrigerate at least 2 hours.
  4. Or: alternate layers of cream and jam in one large or 6 individual glasses or ramekins. Refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving.
  5. To serve, top with crumbled shortbread cookies.

 Rhubarb and Vanilla Custard Pie

Makes one 9” pie

8 oz (1 cup) rhubarb, cut on diagonal in 1” pieces

2 eggs

2 oz (4 T) heavy cream

¼ cup flour

1 ¼ cup sugar

1 tsp orange zest

½ tsp vanilla extract

2 oz (4 T) butter, melted

1 par-baked pie shell

 

  1. Toss rhubarb with 1/4 cup of sugar. Set aside, tossing occasionally.
  2. Grate orange zest into remaining sugar. Whisk in flour.
  3. Whisk together eggs, cream and vanilla. Whisk into dry ingredients. Whisk in butter.
  4. Divide custard evenly into pie shells. Divide rhubarb into custard. Pour any juices from rhubarb into pie.
  5. Bake at 350 for about 45 minutes and then cover with aluminum foil. Bake 20-30 minutes more or until custard is almost set, but jiggles slightly. Cool completely before serving.
