Lunchbreak: Icelandic Lamb Fillet

Chef Gunnar Gíslason of Dill restaurant in Iceland

Events:

Taste of Iceland is a four-day celebration of Icelandic culture, featuring the finest in Icelandic culinary talent, Icelandic filmmakers and musicians, and much more. The event is taking place in restaurants, theaters, and music venues across Chicago from Thursday, April 11-Sunday, April 14.

Taste of Iceland 2019 – at locations throughout the city, April 11-14

Fire & Ice: An Icelandic Pop-Up Menu

Thursday, April 11, 6-10 p.m.

Friday, April 12, 6-11 p.m.

Friday, April 13, 6-11 p.m.

Sunday, April 14, 6-10 p.m.

Elske, 1350 W. Randolph St.

Michelin star power is amplified in a collaborative tasting menu experience from Chefs David & Anna Posey of Elske in Chicago and Icelandic Chef Gunnar Karl Gíslason of Agern in New York City and Dill in Iceland. Together, the chefs bring diners a four-course dinner menu featuring key components of Icelandic cuisine: lamb, dairy, and fish. Alongside dinner, guests can also enjoy specialty craft cocktails featuring Icelandic spirits Reyka Vodka and Brennivín. The prix fixe menu is available during Elske’s regular hours for the duration of Taste of Iceland in Chicago, April 11-14. To make a reservation, visit www.elskerestaurant.com.

Recipe:

Lamb Fillet, crispy fat, arctic thyme, and Nordic wasabi

Serves: 2

Fillet:

22 oz. Icelandic lamb fillet

2 tbsp Oil for pan frying

2 tbsp Butter for pan frying

2-3 sprigs of (Arctic) thyme

Salt for seasoning (a pinch)

Crispy Fat:

10 tbsp lamb fat from the fillets

1 sprig (Arctic) thyme for seasoning (leaves only)

¼ tsp lemon zest for seasoning

Salt for seasoning (a pinch)

Lamb Sauce:

¾ cup heavily reduced lamb jus

¼ cup minced and caramelized onions

1 tbsp chopped chives

2 tbsp brown butter

3-5 drops lemon juice

1 tsp Nordic wasabi for seasoning

Directions:

In a pan, heat oil and butter until butter is foamy and golden. Add the thyme until it’s aromatic, and pan fry the lamb on every side on high heat. Let the lamb rest for about 10 minutes. Finish in the oven at 300°f until nice and pink in the middle. Slice and season with salt. Put the lamb fat in the oven at 400°f until golden and crispy. Chop down and season with thyme, lemon zest and salt. Bring the lamb juice to boiling point, add onions, chive, butter, wasabi and season with lemon juice and salt. Serve right away.

*NOTE*

To clarify on some of the ingredients – the arctic thyme can be purchased online (or subbed with regular thyme); the Icelandic lamb can be purchase at Whole Foods only in the fall, but this can be subbed with any lamb; and the Nordic wasabi can be subbed with regular wasabi.