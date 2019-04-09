LondonHouse Chicago takes brunch back to its jazz roots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — LondonHouse Chicago is taking brunch back to its jazz roots in April.

Before the Near North Side hotel was known for its breathtaking views, it was known for jazz and good food. From 1946 to the early 1970s, the Marienthal brothers turned the corner of Wacker Drive and Michigan Avenue into a destination for musicians and foodies of the time.

To celebrate its history, LondonHouse is offering jazz brunches on weekends in April. Musician Patrick Jasper will play Easter Sunday.

“It’s great to get a chance to pay tribute to the jazz history of the city of Chicago,” he said, “and also bring something new to the table to keep it fun and interesting.”

Executive chef Jacob Verstegen got inspiration for his new brunch menu from old LondonHouse dinner menus.

The brunch runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through the end of April. For more information, click here.