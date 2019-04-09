Girl, 14, shot through door of apartment in South Commons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A 14-year old girl was shot after bullets pierced the door of an apartment in the city's South Commons neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South Indiana Avenue.

Chicago police said the girl had just went inside the apartment unit with three relatives, when someone fired shots from outside the unit.

Bullets went through the door and the girl was struck three times: twice in the stomach area and once in the arm.

The girl's relatives recall walking past two teenage boys hanging out in the hallway right before the shooting. It is unknown who actually fired the shots.

The girl remains in serious condition at Comer Children’s Hospital.

No one is in custody.