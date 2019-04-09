Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson talks Bulls & NBA on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He's found a way to cover a number of different teams and players over the year in the NBA, from here in Chicago to all around the country.

On Tuesday, Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson was in Chicago to check out a Bulls game along with following the end of the regular season as the playoffs approach. One of the many stops in town he made to talk basketball was on Sports Feed to talk some hoops with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

They discussed the rebuilding of the Bulls and what "Scoop B" thought of their path toward returning to a competitor. He also discussed the end of Dwyane Wade's legendary on the program with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman, which you can see in the video above or below.