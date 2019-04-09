Around Town explores the new exhibit, Silver Screen to Mainstream: American Fashion in the 1930s and ’40s

Silver Screen to Mainstream showcases fashions from Paris, New York, Chicago, and Hollywood, featuring thirty garments by designers such as Chanel, Vionnet, Valentina, Paul du Pont, Howard Greer, and Adrian. The exhibition tracks how Hollywood's glamorous reach extended to all classes in the 1930s through the 1940s. It tells a tale of making it big, making do, and maintaining appearances during a tumultuous era in American history. 

Chicago History Museum:
1601 N. Clark St.
Chicago, IL 60614
chicagohistory.org/silverscreen

