Noggin Builders, established in August 2013, provides a unique experience for children ages 2 to 14 emphasizing fun, hands-on activities to build critical thinking and problem solving skills. For more about Noggin Builders, visit their website https://nogginbuilders.com/
Amy Torf from Noggin Builders gives us a demonstration of the science behind roller coasters
-
Around Town visits Workshop 4200
-
As students shine on stage, Chicago teacher is real star of the show
-
14-year-old says he is Aurora boy Timmothy Pitzen who went missing in 2011
-
Person who claimed he was Timmothy Pitzen ID’d as 23-year-old man
-
Here’s what shows, movies Netflix is removing, adding in March
-
-
US employers added a stellar 312,000 jobs in December
-
Sunday Brunch: Yakisoba
-
Non-invasive Treatment for Depression
-
Attack on River North McDonald’s security guard caught on video
-
NASA mission finds new planet, most promising stars to support life
-
-
‘I’m not a hero, I’m just a dad’: Man pushes daughter to safety before car hits him
-
Focus On Family: Epilepsy Awareness Day
-
The Benefits Of Bodyweight Workouts