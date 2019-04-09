After violent weekend, community, leaders gather for call to action

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago’s mayor, top cop, activist and community members gathered on the city’s West Side Tuesday night as part of a call of action.

The gathering in West Englewood comes only three days after two gunmen walked up to a home at 63rd Street and South Seeley Avenue while a baby shower was being held and opened fire.

Six people were shot including an 8-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl.

After a few brief comments, Mayor Emanuel spent a few minutes talking with the children’s grandmother as other family members looked on.

Police said party goers from the baby shower are not cooperating with the investigation.

The shooting was part of a weekend of gun violence in the city. 24 people were shot, five were killed.

Supt. Eddie Johnson said his officers can’t stop gun violence and solve these crimes without more help from the community.

As things wound down what began with a prayer ended with a call to action.