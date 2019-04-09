× A Lottery Surprise: The Blackhawks get the third overall pick in the NHL Draft

TORONTO – Just a few days after another playoff-less season came to an end, Stan Bowman has already had a little luck in getting his 2019-2020 Blackhawks built.

In a major surprise, the Blackhawks got the third-overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft thanks to some good fortune in the lottery. The team had the 12th-worst record in the league, but a few ping pong balls went their way, vaulting them in to the Top 3.

They didn’t get the first overall pick (Devils) or the second overall pick (Rangers), but the ended up nine spots higher than they would have been had the lottery gone as projected. If he doesn’t decide to trade the pick, the Blackhawks will make the selection at the NHL Draft in Vancouver on Friday, June 21st.

Only five times in franchise history have the Blackhawks had the third overall selection, and it’s provided a few memorable players in franchise history. Current captain and three-time Stanley Cup champion Jonathan Toews was picked up with that selection in 2008 while also selecting Denis Savard, a seven-time All-Star with the team, in 1980.

Current team color analyst Eddie Olczyk was taken at that spot in 1984 as well.

Terry Caffery was the first No. 3 pick in franchise history back in 1966 with Cam Barker also being picked at that spot in 2004.