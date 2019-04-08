× White Sox Game Notes For Monday vs. Tampa Bay

*How good has Tampa Bay Rays pitching been at the outset of the 2019 season? In eight of 10 games, Tampa Bay has allowed two runs or fewer; only three other teams have done so in the last 40 years (only two others since 1982).

*Rays starters have an otherworldly 1.62 ERA (nine earned runs in 50.0 innings) and have a streak of 31 straight scoreless frames. Overall, Tampa Bay has owned the first inning in 2019 giving up only one run and nobody has dented the plate in the second inning of a Rays game.

*The Rays are one of three teams not to allow an unearned run, joining the Angels and Braves. Their three errors is tied for second-best in MLB while the Sox 10 errors are tied for third-worst.

*Most summers, the ball doesn’t start flying out of Guaranteed Rate Field until the weather warms up. This season, when Sox hurlers have been on the hill on the South Side, it’s been tough for them to keep the ball in the park. The ChiSox are the fourth team ever (two of them occurring in 2019) to allow double-digit home runs in the first three home games of a season.

*Yandy Diaz is one of two players in MLB with as many as six extra-base hits and three or fewer strikeouts. He’s joined by a guy named Mike Trout (7,3).