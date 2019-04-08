Teen dead, man injured after West Englewood shooting

Posted 7:39 PM, April 8, 2019, by

CHICAGO  — A teenager was killed and a man was injured after a West Englewood shooting.

An 18-year-old male was shot in the head, and a 22-year-old man was shot in the stomach on the 6500 block of South Oakley Avenue around 5:40 p.m. Monday.

The 22-year-old was taken to the hospital, and his condition was unknown.

No one was taken into custody.

The shooting happened just six blocks away from a shooting at a baby shower that left two children and four adults injured 63rd and Seeley in West Englewood on Saturday.

