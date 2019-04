Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Six Flags Great America opens soon, along with its much anticipated new coaster—Maxx Force.

It won't be ready in time for opening day, but it's due to open this summer.

Maxx Force will go from zero to 78 miles an hour in under two seconds, and take riders upside down five times.

Six Flags is also adding Wi-Fi in the park in early May.

The park opens for select dates on April 19th.