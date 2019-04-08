WATCH LIVE: Police responding to Batavia High School after reports of person with rifle entering school

BATAVIA, Ill. — Police in Batavia are responding to reports of an unknown male with a rifle entering Batavia High School.

The city of Batavia tweeted just after 6:30 a.m. Monday confirming the police response at the high school located at 1201 Main Street. The school does not open for classes until 7:30 a.m.

Batavia Police are responding to a report of an unknown male subject with a rifle entering Batavia High School. — Batavia, Illinois (@cityofbataviaIL) April 8, 2019

Due to police activity, Batavia Public School District 101 is alerting all students and facility that no one is allowed in the building. All buses are not operating to Batavia High School at this time. If a student has been picked up by a school bus, they will be returned home.

All other schools will remain in session with bus service at this time.

BHS Alert: Due to police activity at @BataviaHS, no one is allowed in building. All buses are not operating to BHS at this time. If your child has been picked up by a bus, they will be returned home. All other schools will be in session with bus service. More info coming … — BPS101 (@BPS101) April 8, 2019

Police are encouraging everyone to stay away from Batavia High School at this time.

As of this time, nothing has been located. The search will continue until the entire building is made safe.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.