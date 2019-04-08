Midday Fix: Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, Her Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed – author & psychotherapist Lori Gottlieb

Lori Gottlieb, author & psychotherapist
Events:
Monday, April 8
EVENT: Chicago Public Library, in conversation with Eli Finkel
Time: 6-7:15 p.m.
Location: Harold Washington Library Center (400 S. State Street, Chicago)
https://chipublib.bibliocommons.com/events/5b9c229955a44e3500c882f6
Tuesday, April 9
EVENT: Family Action Network/New Trier High School, in conversation with Alexandra Solomon
Time: 7:00-8:30 p.m.
Location: New Trier High School, Northfield Campus – Cornog Auditorium - 7 Happ Rd., Northfield, IL
https://www.familyactionnetwork.net/