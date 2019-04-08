× Man shot while waiting to take driving test in Chicago Heights, officials say

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. — A man was shot while waiting to take a driving test at an Illinois Secretary of State Facility in Chicago Heights Monday.

The man was waiting in line inside a car at a facility on the 500 block of 209th Street around 1 p.m. when someone walked up to the car and fired several shots, according to Illinois Secretary of State’s office spokesman Dave Drucker.

The gunman fled the scene and caused the facility to go on lockdown for about an hour.

The man’s condition is unknown.

No further information was provided.