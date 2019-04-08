× Lunchbreak: Bread Pudding

Head Chef James Beabout

Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro at 3905 N. Lincoln Ave. Chicago

http://www.irishbistro.com

Event:

Brunch buffet for Easter Sunday (April 21st), from 10-3 p.m. We do a carvery, omelet station, house cured salmon, shrimp, pastries, fresh fruit and loads of favorites off of our menu, including our bread pudding, done as French toast! Cost is $29.95 for adults, $12.95 for children 12 and under, Free for children 2 and under.

Recipe:

Bread Pudding

Toasted Walnuts:

6 oz (3/4 cup) Raw walnuts

Pan spray

Preheat oven to 425 f.

On a well-greased baking sheet, place walnuts.

Put in oven for 5 to 7 minutes.

Remove when whites are golden brown.

Cinnamon Mascarpone:

8 oz (1 cup) Mascarpone cheese

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 Tbsp ground cinnamon

Soften Mascarpone 1-2 hrs to room temperature.

Fold all ingredients together in a bowl until well combined .

Cool and reserve.

Whiskey Caramel Sauce:

1 cup granulated sugar

⅓ cup preferred whiskey

3 Tbsp unsalted butter

Pinch of salt

At a medium to medium high heat, heat a 2 qt. saucepan.

Add sugar, begin melting sugar, continue until sugar reaches a golden brown color.

Remove from heat, carefully stir in butter, salt, and Whiskey.

Mixture will briefly harden, return to a medium to medium low heat.

Continue stirring until fully combined.

Reserve in a warm place.

Bread Pudding:

Standard loaf of Texas sliced bread

⅓ lb unsalted butter – which is 1 and ⅓ sticks butter

3 egg yolks

2 whole eggs

¾ cups + 2 tbsp granulated sugar

2 ½ cups whole milk

2 tbsp vanilla extract

¼ cup Butterscotch schnapps

Cut bread into ¾” to 1 “ cubes.

Place into large mixing bowl.

Start slowly melting butter.

In separate mixing bowl add yolks, whole eggs, and sugar. Whisk until combined.

Add milk, vanilla extract, and butterscotch schnapps, continue whisking.

While whisking slowly add melted butter.

Once fully combined, pour over bread cubes.

Mix thoroughly, until all bread has soaked in liquid mixture

Coat standard bread pan with cooking spray, line bread pan with parchment paper, coat parchment paper with pan spray. Pour bread mixture into lined pan.

Place in preheated oven (425 degrees) for 1 ½ hours or until top is golden brown.

Once done allow to cool for 45-60 minutes, before cutting to serve. Garnish/top with the walnuts, cinnamon mascarpone and Whiskey caramel sauce.