FeedonThis: A happy opening day for the Cubs

CHICAGO - For one day, there were no fears for the fans.

The Cubs came out and took a big lead, and even after a hamstring injury to Jon Lester which the team pulled him out of caution, the Cubs still rolled to a 10-0 home opener victory over the Pirates at Wrigley Field.

It was a nice departure from a rough first nine games where bullpen issues and erratic play led to a 2-7 start to the season.

