× Cubs Game Notes For Monday vs. Pittsburgh

➢ Pittsburgh swept a four-game series against Cincinnati, having double-digit hits in three of those games. The Pirates averaged 4.3 runs against the Reds after averaging 4.3 runs in their first four games of the season, but hit .293 in their last four compared to .207 in their first four games.

➢ The Cubs are 2-7 despite scoring 62 runs this season. They are one of four teams to score at least 60 runs through nine games of the season despite having two or fewer wins, along with the 1901 Milwaukee Brewers (different franchise from current Brewers), 1890 New York Giants and 1889 Louisville Colonels.

➢ In his last four starts against the Pirates, Jon Lester has posted a 1.50 ERA, holding them scoreless in three of those starts. Jameson Taillon went 2-0 in three starts last season against the Cubs, posting a 2.29 ERA but allowing a home run in each start.

➢ Newly acquired outfielder Melky Cabrera is 9-for-23 (.391) thus far this season. Among NL players on a new team, that average is second behind the Mets’ Wilson Ramos (.400, minimum 20 plate appearances).

➢ Jason Heyward is batting .333 with a 1.033 OPS in eight games this season, including a two-homer game Saturday against Milwaukee. After slashing .243/.315/.353 in his first two seasons with the Cubs, Heyward has posted a .274/.340/.411 line since the start of 2018.