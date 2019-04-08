WATCH LIVE: Police responding to Batavia HS after reports of person with rifle

Crosses memorializing Aurora shooting victims on display

Posted 7:45 AM, April 8, 2019, by

AURORA, IL - FEBRUARY 17: People hold crosses as they walk from Henry Pratt Company to the Aurora Police Department on February 17, 2019 in Aurora, Illinois. Six people including a gunman were killed and 5 police officers were wounded during a mass shooting at Henry Pratt Company last week. The gunman has been identified as Gary Martin, a 45-year-old man who was an employee at the company. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

AURORA, Ill. — Five white crosses memorializing the victims of a warehouse shooting in suburban Chicago are now housed at the Aurora Historical Society.

The society says the crosses will be on display through May 4 along with items left at the Henry Pratt Co. site after the Feb. 15 workplace shooting. The crosses honor five people killed when an employee opened fire at the company.

The Daily Herald reports victim Vicente Juarez’s daughter, Diana, said it’s special to her that the city wants to remember the victims. She says “they’re never going to be forgotten.”

Aurora resident Greg Zanis made the crosses. He is known for taking similar crosses to the sites of gun violence around the country.

The historical society says the crosses will be cleaned, catalogued and archived.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.