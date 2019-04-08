Artwork installed at 95th St. Red Line stop

CHICAGO–One of the busiest “El” stations in the city is now home to some unique artwork.

The city has unveiled new works from world-renowned Chicago artist, Theaster Gates.

They’re on display at the 95th Street red line stop.

One piece is  “An Extended Song of Our People,”  a public broadcast studio deejay booth.

Another piece is titled “America America” and features a pair of large tapestries made from old fire hoses.

The artwork is the finishing touch on a $280 million renovation of the 95th Street terminal.

 

