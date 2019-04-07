× Vogelbach’s 2 homers, 6 RBIs lead hot M’s over ChiSox 12-5

CHICAGO — Daniel Vogelbach homered twice, hit a bases-clearing double and set a career high with six RBIs, helping the Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 12-5 Sunday to extend the best start in club history at 9-2.

Edwin Encarnación had a two-run homer and three hits for the Mariners, who have the AL’s best record. Seattle has homered in each of its first 11 games to extend a franchise record and leads the major leagues with 26.

Tim Anderson doubled among his four hits for the White Sox, who have lost five of eight. Adam Engel hit a solo shot off Matt Festa, who gave up three runs in the seventh.

Wade LeBlanc (2-0) allowed six runs and six hits in six innings with six strikeouts and one walk.

Vogelbach drove a two-run home run halfway up the right-field seats in the fifth and hit a solo shot in the ninth for his first career multihomer game.

Seattle outscored the White Sox 29-17 in winning two of three and has scored five or more runs 10 times.

Vogelbach hit a bases-clearing double for a 7-1 lead in the third, chasing Iván Nova. Domingo Santana, Encarnacion and Omar Narvaez also had RBI singles in the six-run inning.

Nova (0-1) allowed seven runs and seven hits in 2 1/3 innings, his shortest start since May 8, when he threw two innings for Pittsburgh against the White Sox.

Chicago wore its 1983 throwback uniforms for the first time this season. The White Sox have used them for Sunday home games since 2016.