Sunday Brunch: Short Rib Hash

Chef Paul Katz shows us how to make Short Rib Hash and talked about the opening of City Works Eatery and Pour House in Schaumburg, the first City Works restaurant in the Chicagoland area.

City Works opened in February and offers more than 90 craft beers on draft with nearly half sourced locally. It offers classic American cuisine with chef-driven twists. They have a 5,300 square-foot patio with an indoor and outdoor bar, a bocce court, private event space.

City Works in Schaumburg is the eighth location in the country. The other locations are in Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Miami, Frisco, Fort Worth, and Orange Village.

1850 E. Golf Road

Schaumburg, Ill.

cityworksrestaurant.com

SHORT RIB HASH RECIPE:

Ingredients

Olive oil, blend ¼ cup

Potatoes, Russet 1/2" cube (skin on) 1 lbs.

Salt, Kosher 3 Tb

Spice, Black pepper ground 1.5Tb

Spice, cumin ground 1 ½ Tb

Spice, Coriander ground 1 ½ Tb

Pepper, Jalapeno rough chop 1 cup

Onion, Yellow, medium, rough chop 1/2 each

Water 1 cup

Red & Green Bell Peppers 1/2-inch dice 1/2 cup

Yellow Onions 1/2-inch dice 1/2 cup

Braised Boneless Short rib 1/2-inch dice 1

4 Whole Eggs

Procedure:

1. Make the pan-fried potatoes: Add vegetable oil into a counter top fryer set at 350 degrees or place vegetable oil into a 6” deep pan and heat until oil reaches 350 degrees, Place potatoes in batches and cook each batch until potatoes are golden brown remove form oil and place on a paper towel lined tray to soak up oil. Season potatoes with salt; set aside.

2. Make the spice mix: In a stainless-steel bowl, combine salt, pepper, cumin, and coriander; set aside.

3. Make the jalapeno salsa: In a sauce pan add jalapeno, green bell pepper, yellow onion, and water. Bring to a boil, cook for about 5 minutes. Transfer to a blender and blend on high until smooth. Season with salt and pepper, mix well, and cool.

4. Make the hash: In a sauté pan over medium high heat add oil and yellow onions and cook until slightly translucent. Add red and green bell peppers and cook for 1 minute. Add the short rib cook for 1 minute. Add crispy cubed potatoes and spice mix, cook for 2 minutes allowing for all flavors to combine and heat through.

5. While hash is cooking, cook 2 eggs on flat top; season with pinch of salt and black pepper.

6. Add hash mix to plate. Drizzle with jalapeno salsa, and top with two sunnyside eggs.