Seth Gruen discusses the 2019 Final Four on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There was a familiar team, one that was back for the first time in a while, and two that were there for the first time. There was good defense, some timely offense, and a very controversial foul call that decided a game.

The 2019 Final Four is different than ones in the past, but that hasn't made it any less exciting.

Virginia's last-second and controversial win over Auburn and Texas Tech's triumph over Michigan State has set up a unique National Championship match-up on Monday night. On Sunday, Seth Gruen discussed the upcoming game along with the semifinal round on Saturday.

He also discussed the Cubs' rough start to the season with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman, which you can see in the video above or below.