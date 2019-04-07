Report: Joel Quenneville nearing deal to coach Florida Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. – Coach Q may be back behind the bench sooner than later.

According to multiple reports, Joel Quenneville is close to signing a lucrative deal with the Florida Panthers.

The @FlaPanthers have received permission to talk to coach Joel Quenneville and have offered him a multi-year deal worth more than $6 million annually after bonuses. Details here: https://t.co/RIyaF4lsLd #NHL — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) April 7, 2019

There is a real sense today that the process between FLA and Joel Quenneville is much further along than many of us realized. It’s not a done deal, but it’s close. It would not be a surprise if this process closes in the near future. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 7, 2019

The Blackhawks fired Quenneville on Election Day in November after a 6-6-3 start.

Coach Q led the team to Stanley Cup titles in 2010, 2013 and 2015, making the playoffs in nine of his ten full seasons at the helm.

Dale Tallon was the Hawks general manager for the first championship run. Now the GM in Florida, Tallon could be in for a reunion with Quenneville.

The Panthers fired Bob Boughner on Sunday, ending his two-year tenure with the team with one year remaining on his contract. The Panthers didn’t make the postseason in either of those years and now has missed the playoffs 16 times in the last 18 seasons.