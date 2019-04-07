× Heavy metal band Megadeth to open, Reba McEntire to close Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Heavy metal band Megadeth will be the opening act at this year’s Illinois State Fair, playing August 9 at the Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage.

Megadeth has sold 38 million albums and received 12 Grammy nominations. The group’s 15th studio album, Dystopia, was released in 2016. Concert tickets go on sale April 20 via Ticketmaster and on April 22 at the state fairgrounds in Springfield.

The fair runs from August 8 to 18. Performers scheduled to play on the Grandstand Stage include:

Friday, August 9: Megadeth

Saturday, August 10: Bad Company

Sunday, August 11: Dan + Shay

Monday, August 12: The Traveling Salvation Show (A Tribute to Neil Diamond)

Tuesday, August 13: Why Don’t We

Wednesday, August 14: Pentatonix with Rachel Platten

Thursday, August 15: Old Dominion

Friday, August 16: Snoop Dogg & Friends (Dogg Pound, Warren G, DJ Quik, Twista and Do or Die)

Saturday, August 17: Shinedown

Sunday, August 18: Reba McEntire with Rachel Wammack