FeedonThis: A week-and-a-half in the books

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - To say that the sample size is small would be correct.

The Cubs and White Sox have only been playing baseball for about a week-and-a-half, with still around six months ahead till the end.

Yet you can see some characteristics start to develop for each group on each side of town. The White Sox have had good and bad to begin their season, which the Cubs have had mostly the latter in their first nine games of the season.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman discussed each team's start on Sports Feed Sunday evening. That's part of the best on the show in #FeedonThis, which you can watch in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Final Four features a major contributor who hails from the Chicagoland area. That's Matt Mooney of Texas Tech, who scored 22 points in the Red Raiders' Final Four victory over Michigan State on Saturday.

Josh and Jarrett discuss more on the guard and the National Championship between Texas Tech and Virginia in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Blackhawks held their exit interviews on Sunday afternoon after another playoff-less season in 2019.

What can they do in the offseason to turn it around? Josh and Jarrett discuss that in the video above.