Cubs opener stats; upper-level pattern change ahead
Chill’s easing—but slowly; latest California storm heads into nation’s mid-section this weekend; it threatens a period of rain/high winds here; an Upper Midwest snowstorm and severe weather to the South—possibly into downstate Illinois/Indiana
Unsettled week ahead; weather to turn colder by Friday
Storm behind snow records in the Southwest heads this way; NO big snows here—but rains due Saturday & high winds (50+mph gusts) hit Sunday; snowstorm targeting Upper Midwest & 2019’s biggest severe weather outbreak possible downstate
Milder air expected as the weekend approaches
Lake Michigan warmer & higher than year ago—but still cool enough to limit shoreline warming Saturday; warmest readings of coming days due Monday providing Cubs fans the warmest home opener in 9 years
Severe weather season approaches as temperatures rise
Cubs reveal cologne line for Home Opener
Windy, wet late week storm’s rains raising new flood concerns; system’s “ENE” winds threaten sharp temp pullback; Tuesday’s sun/lighter wind speeds & Wed/Thu temp increase first are first on this week’s weather docket
Wild weather week; big snow, historic cold, rapid warm-up
Wednesday’s wintry mix leads into 2 quieter weather days; intensifying weekend storm’s windy Saturday rains segue to powerhouse Sunday winds with snow showers in tow; late-season arctic blast due for Feb’s close late next week
WGN-TV announces 72nd season as home of Cubs baseball with 2019 broadcast schedule
It’s official—Mt. Carroll’s 38-below in the polar vortex Jan. 31st gets “thumbs-up” as Illinois’ new state low temp; powerful weekend storm to sweep in with rain then high winds here: Big Midwest snows north and new round of severe weather south
Temps take plunge but more wintry weather due by weekend