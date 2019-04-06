Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Warmest weekend in months is here!
-
Warmest weekend in months but then a drop in temps
-
Cold snap this weekend, temperatures warm through the week
-
Chilly temps, rain possible over the weekend
-
Winds deliver arctic chill this weekend, snow possible Sunday
-
Brutally cold temperatures rise slowly, snow turns to rain this weekend
-
-
Roller coaster ride ends in a warmer weekend
-
Warm weekend in store
-
Temps to rebound after chilly, wet weekend
-
Sunny start to the weekend
-
Cold air persists, snow possible this weekend
-
-
Snow possible this weekend: Winter refuses to budge
-
Rain, warm, wind, snow? Chicago set for a wild weather ride
-
Cold temps Friday, snow possible over weekend