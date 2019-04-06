Snow season drawing to a close: 2018-2019 season totals
Wednesday’s wintry mix leads into 2 quieter weather days; intensifying weekend storm’s windy Saturday rains segue to powerhouse Sunday winds with snow showers in tow; late-season arctic blast due for Feb’s close late next week
Books close on cloudiest February in 57 years; meteorological winter 2018-19 a “statistical wash”—temps/snow finish near normal; March, Chicago’s fastest warming month, to host a blustery late-season arctic blast by Sunday night
From a win to good weather, White Sox hope 2019 brings home opener success
Severe weather season approaches as temperatures rise
Storm behind snow records in the Southwest heads this way; NO big snows here—but rains due Saturday & high winds (50+mph gusts) hit Sunday; snowstorm targeting Upper Midwest & 2019’s biggest severe weather outbreak possible downstate
Jordan Maly talks Bulls on Sports Feed
WGN-TV announces 72nd season as home of Cubs baseball with 2019 broadcast schedule
Sporadic light Election Day and night flurries/light snow—a dusting to 1” possible; growing indications of a record late season cold blast including rare March sub-zero lows this weekend; snow may precede it late Friday/Friday night
Wild weather week; big snow, historic cold, rapid warm-up
WGN-TV announces 2019 Chicago White Sox broadcast schedule
Jet stream roars into the Midwest off the North Pole starting Sunday with abnormally frigid late-season air in tow; records could fall Monday & Tuesday; storm passing downstate to brush the Chicago area with snow Sat. night into Sunday
It’s official—Mt. Carroll’s 38-below in the polar vortex Jan. 31st gets “thumbs-up” as Illinois’ new state low temp; powerful weekend storm to sweep in with rain then high winds here: Big Midwest snows north and new round of severe weather south
Coldest weather in 11 months spawns a second winter storm; its wintry afternoon mix shifts back to snow Tuesday night and Wednesday morning; dangerous cold, winter’s chilliest to date, hits Thursday night/Friday