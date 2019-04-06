Search for hit-and-run driver

Chicago, Il – –  Chicago police are looking for the hit-and-run driver that critically injured a 61-year-old woman in Lawndale Friday afternoon.

The woman was crossing at the 1200 South block of Central Park Ave. when someone driving a SUV hit her, and didn’t stop.

Investigators say they are looking for a red, maroon Dodge Journey.

It was last seen heading south on Central Park Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at  (312) 745-4521.

