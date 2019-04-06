× Police warn of sexual abuse, robberies on CTA property

CHICAGO — Police are alerting CTA passengers to two sexual abuse incidents that occurred on or near the Orange and Green lines in March.

The first happened about 12:50 p.m. March 21 in the 1000 block of West Lake Street in the West Town neighborhood. A man on a Green Line train approached two passengers and asked for food, according to the Chicago Police Department.

After one person gave the man food, police said, he touched the victim’s genital area, stole a cell phone and fled the train.

Another attack occurred about 1:25 p.m. March 26 at an Orange Line station in the first block of West Van Buren Street in the Loop, police said. In that incident, two men followed a woman onto an elevator.

The woman denied the suspects’ requests for money, police said. The men then began kissing her against her will; one touched her genital area. The men then ran away.

Police provided only vague descriptions of the suspects.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 312-747-8380.