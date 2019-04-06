Man charged in shooting death at Berwyn Airbnb

Berwyn police and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Task Force have arrested 29-year-old Mashawn M. Pringle, Jr. for the murder of 27-year-old Michael Rivers last month.

Pringle was taken into custody Friday morning after being positively identified as the person who shot Rivers multiple times during the early morning hours of March 24th.

Rivers was found dead inside an apartment near Roosevelt and Austin. The apartment had been rented out through Airbnb for a birthday party.

Pringle has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

He will appear in court for a bond hearing Saturday morning.