Lake Michigan warmer & higher than year ago—but still cool enough to limit shoreline warming Saturday; warmest readings of coming days due Monday providing Cubs fans the warmest home opener in 9 years
-
Year’s warmest weather likely this week, with temps. in the 60s
-
Warmest weekend in months but then a drop in temps
-
How many White Sox openers have been played in 60-degree or warmer temperatures?
-
Rain, warm, wind, snow? Chicago set for a wild weather ride
-
Mildest Chicago Valentine Day in two years—and the 13th-warmest on the books—but arctic air’s returned; “atmospheric river’s” drenching rains/highs winds hit Palm Springs, CA with 3.64”—3rd heaviest calendar day rain since 1906; an eastbound offshoot threatens snow here Sunday
-
-
Wintry air to return after springlike Monday
-
What are Chicago’s records for the warmest and coldest March temperatures?
-
Chicago’s 2nd fastest warming month underway—77 minutes additional sun on the way; normal high reaches 65-deg April 30th; windy, chilly & possibly wet Thursday to be followed by warmest weekend in 6 months: 70-deg high Sunday
-
Wednesday’s 61° high yields to chilly “NE” winds, sporadic rain and daytime 40s Thursday; big weekend changes—the warmest temps in 6 months over much of the area—24-degrees warmer than a week ago but cooler lakeside 50s Saturday
-
Warmest weekend temps in 6 months on the way—but lake cooling’s to slow their arrival downtown & area beaches, especially Saturday; Saturday & Sunday temps to come in 25-degrees warmer than week ago; 2019’s first 70 Sunday
-
-
Chicago ‘dibs’ on street parking officially ends Monday
-
Chicago’s temperatures marching backwards
-
From a win to good weather, White Sox hope 2019 brings home opener success