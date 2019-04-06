× Jimenez has a solid day, but Giolito doesn’t in the White Sox loss to the Mariners

CHICAGO – There was some hope that Lucas Giolito would repeat his first performance of the 2019 season on a beautiful spring day at Guaranteed Rate Field. There was also a hope that Eloy Jimenez would enjoy his first big moment in his home ballpark as he starts his MLB career.

Those who showed up got about half that, but it wasn’t enough to keep a modest early-season winning streak going for the White Sox.

While Jimenez came up with a career-high in hits in a game, Giolito was off from his pace that he set six days earlier in Kansas City as the Mariners handily beat the White Sox 9-2 on Saturday afternoon. The loss kept the White Sox from reaching the .500 mark for the first time this season, falling to 3-4 as they prepare for one more game against Seattle on Sunday afternoon.

It began with Giolito’s struggles as his consistency from his April 7th performance in Kansas City, when he took a no-hitter into the seventh inning. After getting through the first two innings with just a walk, the pitcher gave up two walks and then an RBI double to Mitch Haniger in the third inning as the Mariners got on the board.

Things got worse for Giolito in the fourth as Jay Bruce hit a leadoff homer, a walk, single, then a two-RBI double to Ryon Healy that made it 4-0. He allowed a hit and got a strikeout before getting pulled in the fifth, when Seattle pulled away for good on a three-run homer by Tim Beckham that made it 7-1. In the end, Giolito was charged with five earned runs on six hits with four walks and strikeouts.

A good sign for the fans that went on Saturday, however, came from Jimenez, who didn’t break through for an extra-base hit but did set a career-high. The outfielder went 3-for-4 on the day, setting a personal best in hits in a game, boosting his average on the young season to .250.

Tim Anderson also homered for a second-consecutive day when he sent a pitch 421-feet to dead center field, but his efforts along with Eloy’s weren’t enough to overcome a rough day on the mound for the White Sox pitchers.