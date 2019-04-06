Elderly woman dies in Lawndale house fire

CHICAGO – An elderly woman died in a fire Friday in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 9:50 p.m., crews found the woman dead inside her burned home in the 4000 block of West Cullerton Street, Chicago police said.

The woman was between 80 and 90 years old.

She lived alone in the single-story home. The Chicago Fire Department says the home had no working smoke detectors.

The fire appeared to be accidental, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.