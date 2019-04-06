Dense Fog will last until later this Saturday morning over a good portion of the Chicago area

A Dense Fog Advisory (grey-shaded area on the headlined map) for visibility lower than a quarter mile will be in effect for a good portion of the Chicago area this Saturday morning. Visibility approaching or near zero will exist  in many areas (see current  visibility map below) until mid-morning, then fog will begin to lift, improving visibility significantly between 9 and 10AM CDT.

Latest visibility (in miles)…

