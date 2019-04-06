Charity basketball game at United Center benefits families of fallen officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department and Cook County Sheriff’s Office faced off Saturday in a charity basketball game at the United Center.

The event, now in its second year, raises money for families of officers who were killed or severely injured. Last year, the teams brought in roughly $6,000.

“I think it highlights the stress that officers are often under,” Chicago police Chief Jonathan Levin said. “It’s a high-stress, high-pressure, high-risk job. Officers are dedicating their lives, sometimes giving their lives, in the pursuit of public safety.”

Money raised will be donated to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation and the Peace Officers Memorial Foundation of Cook County.

“These charities help the fallen officers’ families,” Cook County Sheriff’s Officer Claudia Martin said. “It’s something that’s needed, unfortunately.”

Chicago police on Saturday won for the second year, beating county officers 67-53.