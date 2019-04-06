2 children among at least 7 shot in West Englewood: police

Posted 6:53 PM, April 6, 2019, by , Updated at 07:34PM, April 6, 2019

CHICAGO — Police said at least seven people, including two children, were wounded Saturday in a shooting in the West Englewood neighborhood.

According to Chicago Police Department spokeswoman Carrie Costanzo, seven to eight people were shot in the 6300 block of South Seeley Avenue about 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Of the victims, at least two are children, estimated to be 5 or 6 years old.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the shooting occurred at a family gathering and that witnesses at the scene were not cooperative.

The Chicago Fire Department said five people were taken to local hospitals; other victims may have “self-transported” to hospitals.

This is a developing story.

Check back for updates.

