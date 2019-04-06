$1K reward offered after hundreds of tires slashed in Chicago

Posted 1:41 PM, April 6, 2019, by and , Updated at 01:49PM, April 6, 2019

CHICAGO — Somebody has slashed hundreds of vehicle tires in recent months across Chicago and now a reward is being offered in the hopes of finding out who it is.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of $1,000 to anyone with information on the crimes. Those with information are asked to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-535-7867.

Officials say that more than 350 tires have been slashed at 10 different spots around the city in the last few months. The incidents happened:

  • In the 3500 block of West Grand Avenue;
  • In the 2500 block of West Touhy Avenue;
  • In the 3300 block of South Archer Avenue;
  • In the 5600 block of West Diversey Parkway;
  • In the 8200 block of South Kedzie Avenue;
  • In the 4900 block of South Kedzie Avenue;
  • In the 6500 block of West Irving Park Road;
  • In the 2200 block of North Western Avenue;
  • In the 5400 block of West Madison Street; and
  • In the 6100 block of South Pulaski Road.
