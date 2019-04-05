White Sox Game Notes For Friday vs. Seattle

➢ The Mariners went 23-9 (.719) against the AL Central last season, their second-best record ever against that division (31-10, .756 in 2001).

➢ Yusei Kikuchi is the first pitcher in Mariners franchise history to allow four or fewer hits and one or fewer walks in each of his first two major league starts.

➢ Domingo Santana’s 11 RBI are tied with David Segui (1998) for the second most by a Mariners player in his first eight games with the team, behind only Alvin Davis in 1984 (12).

➢ Reynaldo Lopez is hoping to build off of a strong finish last season, when he had a 1.09 ERA in September, tied with the Reds’ Luis Castillo and the Astros’ Justin Verlander for the best in MLB (minimum 25 innings).

➢ Yoan Moncada’s nine runs scored are the most by a White Sox player through the team’s first five games of a season since Buck Weaver in 1920 (9).