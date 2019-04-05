White Sox Game Notes For Friday vs. Seattle

Posted 12:27 PM, April 5, 2019, by
The Mariners went 23-9 (.719) against the AL Central last season, their second-best record ever against that division (31-10, .756 in 2001).
Yusei Kikuchi is the first pitcher in Mariners franchise history to allow four or fewer hits and one or fewer walks in each of his first two major league starts.
Domingo Santana’s 11 RBI are tied with David Segui(1998) for the second most by a Mariners player in his first eight games with the team, behind only Alvin Davis in 1984 (12).
Reynaldo Lopez is hoping to build off of a strong finish last season, when he had a 1.09 ERA in September, tied with the Reds’ Luis Castillo and the Astros’ Justin Verlander for the best in MLB (minimum 25 innings).
Yoan Moncada’s nine runs scored are the most by a White Sox player through the team’s first five games of a season since Buck Weaver in 1920 (9).
The White Sox are one of two MLB teams (also the Reds) whose starting pitchers have yet to surrender a home run this season.
