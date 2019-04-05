Warmer weekend. T-storms possible Sunday

Saturday will bring the first 60 degree day of April, followed on Sunday with potentially our first 70 degree day since Oct 10, 2018. Temperatures continue warm and above normal through Tuesday before dropping quickly late Tuesday into Wednesday. The forecast calls for the next four days to have a high temperature greater than 60. The last time four consecutive days with a high of 60 degrees or warmer was recorded at O’Hare was October 7th through October 10th, 2018.

Sunday’s warmth will come with a chance for rain and isolated thunderstorms. T-storms will be possible from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening.

Weather looks very favorable for the Cubs home opener Monday afternoon with a temperature in the low 60s, mostly sunny skies and light west for the first pitch.