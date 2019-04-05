True grit, skill and heart on display at wheelchair basketball championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — It's been nearly 20 years since the best ballers in the country rolled onto the hardwood in Chicago.

250 athletes packed the Broadway Armory for the kickoff to the National Wheelchair Basketball Association Division 3 national championship

"To see these teams come from all over the United States and then see the top 16 teams is really amazing,” player Seth Golden said.

The first game was Friday and the number one team was taken out by the last ranked team. Those who play say there’s a rush with this game.

“It's definitely more aggressive at this level,” player Zoe Voris said. "It's super competitive and it's fun to beat up on these huge guys and that helps me with my game.”

The defense is menacing with chairs spinning 360's before slamming into one another. No one cares why you're in the chair, it's about your skill in it.

Over the next three days, these athletes will leave it all on the court in hopes of bringing home the title of national champ.

Anyone is welcome to watch the games with stakes only getting higher leading into Sunday’s championship game.

The Broadway Armory Park is located at 5917 North Broadway in Chicago.